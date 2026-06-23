Fans were quick to notice that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. Adding to the intrigue, she did not post a birthday message for him on June 22, something she had done consistently over the past three years.

While social media activity may appear minor, celebrity interactions often attract significant attention. The combination of an unfollow and the absence of a birthday greeting has led many fans to wonder whether their relationship has changed. So far, neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented on the matter, allowing speculation to continue.