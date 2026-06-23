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Trisha UNFOLLOWS Vijay On Instagram, Shares No Birthday Wish; Sparks Fan Speculation
Trisha Krishnan’s decision to unfollow Vijay on Instagram, skip wishing him on birthday has set social media buzzing. The unexpected move comes after years friendship, blockbuster films, public tributes, leaving fans wondering what may have changed
An Unexpected Social Media Silence
Fans were quick to notice that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. Adding to the intrigue, she did not post a birthday message for him on June 22, something she had done consistently over the past three years.
While social media activity may appear minor, celebrity interactions often attract significant attention. The combination of an unfollow and the absence of a birthday greeting has led many fans to wonder whether their relationship has changed. So far, neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented on the matter, allowing speculation to continue.
A Partnership That Defined an Era
Trisha and Vijay's association dates back to 2004 with the blockbuster film "Ghilli." Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a fan favorite and continued through successful films such as "Thirupaachi," "Kuruvi," "Leo," and "GOAT."
Throughout the years, both stars have maintained that they share a strong friendship. Despite recurring rumours linking them beyond their professional relationship, neither actor has ever publicly confirmed such claims. Their long-standing bond and successful collaborations helped create one of the most iconic pairings in Tamil cinema history.
Given this history, even a small change in their social media interactions has become a major talking point among fans.
Different Priorities, Same Spotlight
Today, both stars are focused on different stages of their careers. Vijay has stepped away from acting to concentrate on his role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His final film project, "Jana Nayagan," is reportedly awaiting certification before release.
Meanwhile, Trisha continues to enjoy a successful run in cinema. Her recent film "Karuppu," featuring Suriya, has received positive responses and strong box-office numbers. With several projects lined up, she remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
Although there is no evidence of any disagreement between the two stars, the timing of Trisha’s Instagram unfollow and her decision not to publicly wish Vijay on his birthday have fueled curiosity. For fans who grew up watching their films, the development feels significant. Until either actor chooses to address the speculation, the reasons behind the move remain a mystery.
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