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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Faces Monday Dip After Weekend Growth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has maintained a strong box office pace after a successful opening weekend. The film saw a Monday decline but continues to perform well across India and overseas markets.
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Journey
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has completed four days in theatres with a strong start at the box office. After showing impressive growth during its opening weekend, the film experienced a noticeable dip on its first Monday.
Monday Collection Sees Drop
The action comedy drama recorded around Rs 4.10 crore net collection in India on Day 4 from 2,768 shows. With this addition, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 27.20 crore, while the India gross total stands at approximately Rs 31.44 crore.
Worldwide Earnings Update
Maa Inti Bangaaram continued its steady performance in overseas markets as well. The film collected nearly Rs 1 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.60 crore and pushing its worldwide gross earnings to Rs 46.04 crore.
Strong Opening Weekend Performance
Directed by B V Nandini Reddy, the film opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Friday and gained momentum over the weekend. Saturday collections rose to Rs 7.65 crore, followed by Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday, helping it achieve a successful opening run.
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