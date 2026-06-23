First-look posters of 'Eetha' are out, showing Shraddha Kapoor as Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the biographical drama is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026.

Shraddha Kapoor's First Look in 'Eetha' Revealed

The official first-look posters of the biographical drama 'Eetha' were unveiled on Tuesday, offering audiences their first official glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The newly released posters showcase Kapoor in a striking transformation, dressed in a traditional Nauvari saree and immersed in a historical folk-culture setting. The actor appears intense and regal, marking what many fans have described as a never-before-seen avatar in her career.

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Kapoor shared the first-look poster on social media, setting off a wave of excitement around the upcoming film. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, 'Eetha' is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026. The film brings together a notable creative team, with acclaimed music duo Ajay-Atul composing the soundtrack. The project also marks the latest collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and director Utekar following the success of 'Chhaava'. The announcement generated significant engagement online, with fans and members of the film industry praising Kapoor's dedication to the role. Among those reacting was her brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who shared a heartfelt message highlighting the "hard work" and "transformation" Shraddha underwent to prepare for the project. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ6yzfLiODj/?img_index=1

Leaked Teaser Fuels Anticipation

Interest in 'Eetha' had already been building after audiences caught an early glimpse of the film through a teaser attached to theatrical screenings of 'Cocktail 2', which released on June 19. Although the teaser was not officially released online, phone-recorded clips surfaced on social media after moviegoers shared footage from cinemas. The leaked preview quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly because of Kapoor's dramatic screen presence. In one of the teaser's most discussed moments, the actor appears in a traditional saree and is shown in the final stage of pregnancy, screaming in labour during an intense sequence that hints at the emotional depth of the narrative.

Cast and Story Details

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom play pivotal roles in the film. 'Eetha' chronicles the life and legacy of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated figures in Tamasha and Lavani performance traditions. The social media announcement also served as a countdown to the film's first teaser, which is slated for release later on June 23.

With anticipation continuing to grow across digital platforms, 'Eetha' is emerging as one of the most closely watched Hindi film releases of 2026. The biographical drama will arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026, during the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)