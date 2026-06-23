Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has lauded Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aunga' as a 'beautiful poetic love story.' Ghai praised its unique narrative, cinematic achievements, and deep performances by the cast, calling it a classic.

Subhash Ghai Lauds Imtiaz Ali's Film

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has showered praise on Imtiaz Ali's latest film 'Main Vaapas Aunga', describing it as "a beautiful poetic love story" and applauding its storytelling, performances and cinematic execution.

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Taking to social media after watching the film, Ghai shared a still from 'Main Vaapas Aunga' and congratulated the director for what he called a distinctive and accomplished piece of filmmaking. "My heartiest congratulations to my director friend #IMTIAZ ALI for making such a beautiful poetic love story in his unique style of narrative with cinematic achievements on big screen," Ghai wrote. Referring to the film directly, he added, "MAI WAPIS AAUNGA. I saw yesterday."

The veteran filmmaker also praised the cast and crew, writing, "KUDOS to him n his entire team with deep performance of #nasseer uddin shah n pleasure to watch new talent #vedang Raina n sharvari with veteran #Daljit Dosanjh."

Ghai further commended the film's storytelling approach, stating, "Film deserves all applause for attempting a classic narrative. My all blessings to dear Imtiaz."

Actor Vedang Raina responded in the comments. "Sir! Coming from you this means the world. Thank you so much sir," the actor wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Film Gains Momentum and Industry Acclaim

The appreciation comes as 'Main Vaapas Aunga' continues to gain momentum in theatres. Driven by strong word-of-mouth, emotional audience reactions and increasing demand at cinemas, the film has expanded its footprint in its second week, with exhibitors adding more shows.

The film has also been receiving praise from members of the film industry, including actors and filmmakers, following its theatrical release.

Plot and Cast Details

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition-era memories, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the core of the narrative.

Currently running in cinemas, 'Main Vaapas Aunga' continues to attract audiences while earning appreciation from both viewers and industry veterans. (ANI)