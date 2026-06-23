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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: Imtiaz Ali's Film Holds Strong; Crosses Rs. 26 Crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to perform steadily at the box office. Driven by positive audience feedback and strong word of mouth, the emotional drama has crossed ₹26 crore in India
Film Records Strong Second Monday Performance
Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹2.50 crore net in India on its 11th day, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹26.75 crore. The film performed significantly better on its second Monday compared to its first Monday collection of ₹1.15 crore. This rare trend highlights the growing audience interest and strong theatrical hold enjoyed by the film.
ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 10 Collection: Romantic Drama Gains Momentum, Reaches Rs. 24.25 Crore
The romantic drama earned ₹12.25 crore during its opening week. In its second weekend, collections witnessed a noticeable jump with ₹1.90 crore on Friday, ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and ₹5.75 crore on Sunday, reflecting improving momentum among moviegoers.
Holds Ground Despite Multiple Releases
Released alongside several films including Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor and Disclosure Day, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to carve out its own space at the box office.
While some competing releases struggled to sustain audience interest over time, Imtiaz Ali's film benefited from favourable reviews and strong recommendations from viewers. The film's consistent performance suggests that positive word of mouth has played a crucial role in attracting audiences even after its opening weekend.
An Emotional Story Rooted in Memory and Love
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, supported by Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor.
The story follows Ishar Singh Grewal, an elderly man nearing the end of his life after attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border. As his grandson Nirvair travels from the UK to be with him, he begins uncovering a deeply personal story from his grandfather's past. What unfolds is a touching journey through memories, longing and a love that has endured across decades.
Rather than focusing solely on Partition, the film explores how memories and emotions continue to shape lives long after the events themselves have passed. Its emotional storytelling and human depth have resonated strongly with audiences.
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