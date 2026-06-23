Bigg Boss Kannada stars Niveditha Gowda and Kishan Bilagali have landed in hot water. A social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, has filed a complaint against them for wearing outfits made of real peacock feathers in a video, which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

'Bigg Boss' Kannada fame Niveditha Gowda and Kishan Bilagali have found themselves in serious legal trouble. An official complaint has been filed with the Forest Department against the two for posting social media reels and videos wearing outfits made of real peacock feathers.

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Well-known social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has submitted a written complaint to the Kaggalipura Forest Range Officer in Bengaluru, demanding an immediate investigation into the matter.

Wildlife Act Violation for Cheap Publicity?

The Peacock, India's national bird, is a strictly protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. It is illegal to collect, trade, or display peacock feathers, body parts, or any items made from them without proper authorisation.

"The outfits seen in the video have an unusually large number of peacock feathers. Where did these actors get so many feathers from? What is their source? It is crucial to conduct a thorough investigation to see if they have any permits or documents," Dinesh Kallahalli stated in his complaint.

Wrong Message to Society, Fears of Poaching

The complainant expressed concern that when influencers with millions of followers use such items for publicity, it has a negative impact on society. It can make the public feel that using peacock feathers is easy and acceptable, which could lead to an increase in illegal hunting and smuggling of peacocks.

The complaint also listed several rules that may have been violated. It calls for immediate registration of a case and a technical examination of the videos and photos. It also demands scientific confirmation on whether the feathers are real or artificial. If they are found to be real peacock feathers, the complaint urges that the outfits be seized and action be taken against the entire supply network.

Flashback to Varthur Santhosh's Tiger Claw Controversy

This incident brings back memories of a similar case involving another Bigg Boss contestant, Varthur Santhosh. He was arrested for wearing a tiger claw pendant, and the controversy erupted while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house. Forest Department officials had entered the set, taken him into custody, and sent him to jail. The event caused a huge stir across the state, leading to raids on the homes of several other film stars and influential people.

Now, with Niveditha Gowda and Kishan, who also gained fame from the same Bigg Boss platform, coming under the Forest Department's scanner for the peacock feather outfits, the Sandalwood industry is on edge. There is a growing public demand for a transparent investigation without any external influence or interference.