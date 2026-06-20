A recent viral video featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has sparked widespread speculation among netizens that the couple might be expecting their first child. The video, showing Samantha at a celebration for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, led to observations of a perceived baby bump.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have recently become the subject of widespread speculation after a viral video surfaced online, leading many to believe the couple might be expecting their first child. The video, which shows the duo during celebrations for Samantha's latest film, has ignited discussions across social media platforms.

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The viral clip emerged as Samantha was promoting her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Since then, numerous social media users have pointed to her appearance in the videos and pictures as the basis for the ongoing pregnancy rumours. The couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Viral Video Fuels Pregnancy Speculations

The core of the speculation stems from a viral video that captures Samantha alongside Raj during success celebrations for Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was released on June 19. In the circulating clips, netizens claim to have observed an alleged baby bump on the actress. She was seen wearing a fitted round-neck T-shirt in some instances, and also a mustard saree in other promotional appearances, further fuelling the rumours.

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Fans React

Social media has been abuzz with comments from fans speculating about a possible pregnancy. While some users extended congratulations, saying things like, “Wow congratulations she is pregnant,” or “Sam is pregnant,” others expressed their joy with comments such as, “Yes, finally got revealed she is pregnant; it is visible clearly, so happy for her.”

About Their Wedding

The couple got married in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025, in Coimbatore. The actress looked like a vision in a gorgeous red saree. They looked oh-so-in-love as they tied the knot of love and togetherness.