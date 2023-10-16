Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu PHOTOS: Kushi actress captivates fans' heart with graceful charm

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is adored by people all across the nation. Whenever she shares content online, her fans are captivated by her grace and the manner in which she presents herself, leading to a great outpouring of admiration.

    article_image1

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Samantha recently starred in a romantic comedy thriller alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has garnered praise for the depth and genuine authenticity in her performance.

    article_image2

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    The Telugu blockbuster film "Kushi," made its Netflix debut in multiple Indian languages on October 1, 2023. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this film caused quite a sensation on the streaming platform. In the movie, Samantha has played the role of a homemaker named 'Aaradhya'

    article_image3

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Her portrayal in the film is a testament to her acting prowess as she seamlessly shifts from depicting a gentle and naive girl to an enraged women. In this photo, Samantha appears adorable as she puckers her lips for the camera while wearing a pink shirt and matching pink sunglasses.

     

    article_image4

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Samantha is renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her commitment to fitness and her impeccable sense of fashion.

    article_image5

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    The picture captures Samantha, seated in a café, beaming at the camera while forming a heart shape with her hands. She's dressed in a stylish ensemble, featuring a black leather jacket layered over a crop top and blue jeans. Her chic all-black attire is completed with a black cap and trendy black sunglasses.

    article_image6

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the much-loved Indian actress, keeps making her fans happy with a beautiful photo that looks really graceful and attractive. In the lovely picture, Samantha looks very beautiful, and people from all over the world are praising her for it.

    article_image7

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Samantha doesn't just look fantastic in black leather jackets; she also looks stunning in a pink saree while striking a graceful pose for a photograph.

    article_image8

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

    Once more, Samantha grabs everyone's attention on social media with her stylish appearance. She's wearing a black jacket over a black shirt and blue jeans, adding black sunglasses, all while posing against a gray wall.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities RKK

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show rkn

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities RKK

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities

    Israel-Hamas conflict: Ice cream trucks being used as makeshift morgues as death toll rises in Gaza vkp

    Israel-Hamas conflict: Ice cream trucks being used as makeshift morgues as death toll rises in Gaza

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa set to take revenge against the Netherlands, extend their lead in the Table

    Namrata Malla hot photos: Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire in latest seductive video [WATCH] ATG

    Namrata Malla hot photos: Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire in latest seductive video [WATCH]

    Explained Inside the Israeli Defense Forces

    Explained: Inside the Israeli Defense Forces and its numbers

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon