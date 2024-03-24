Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks HOT in black bralette and coat, see pictures

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to share pictures in a black bralette and coat.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is noted for her immaculate sense of style and often demonstrates her unique approach to fashion.

She recently turned heads as she posted a series of pictures in an all-black ensemble and looked stunning.

She wore a black bralette, trousers, and a coat and also had an untidy hair ponytail and kohl-rimmed eyes to complete her outfit.

She was a sight to behold, and she executed her positions with absolute perfection. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Failed as a Disney princess. I am a dragon now".

This is not the first time Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the internet by storm, she is currently promoting her film 'Citadel' where she is seen dressed in stunning outfits.

For one, she wore a silver off-should coat that came in a flower design. She wore black pants to complete her look.