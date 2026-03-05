- Home
Salman Khan Set to Surprise Fans With Raj & DK's Upcoming Superhero Comedy; Read On
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may soon surprise fans with a fresh avatar. Reports suggest he is in talks with filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a unique superhero comedy.
Salman Khan and Raj & DK are in talks
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan has been discussing a new film with the filmmaker duo Raj & DK for the last three months. The buzz is that it's a quirky superhero film, with a tone similar to the Hollywood blockbuster Hancock.
Salman Khan to play a unique superhero in his next film
Sources quoted in the report also hint at the film's plot. Salman Khan will apparently play a superhero who is tired of saving the world and just wants to hang up his cape and retire. But situations don't let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action. He eventually gets caught in a major conflict. The story is a mix of large-scale comedy and superhero elements—a high-concept superhero comedy.
Salman loves the idea for the new film
The report, citing sources, adds that Salman Khan really liked the film's idea. But he is worried about the budget. The source says, "Salman's concern is the budget. He has told Raj & DK to develop it within the right budget, as he is not in the mood to do a very expensive superhero film." The director duo is now working on the script, keeping Salman Khan's character in mind.
When is the next meeting for Salman Khan's upcoming film?
As per the report, the next big meeting for this film could happen in April 2026. In this meeting, Raj and DK might give Salman Khan the full narration. If everything goes well, the film could go on floors in November 2026.
Salman and Raj-DK to come together for the first time
This upcoming project could be special in many ways. If the film gets finalised, Salman Khan will be working with Raj & DK and Mythri Movie Makers for the first time. It's also being said that Reel Life Entertainment will co-produce the film. Because of its superhero genre, this movie could bring a new experience for audiences in theatres.
