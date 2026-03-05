- Home
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Top 10 Collections
Ranveer Singh’s film “Dhurandhar 2” is expected to have a massive opening at the box office, according to trade reports. However, even after a strong first-day collection, it may still struggle to surpass the top 10 highest-grossing films
Dhurandhar 2
According to trade reports, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge could earn around ₹65–80 crore on its opening day. This estimate was made when the film was set to clash with Yash’s Toxic. Now that Toxic has been postponed, the opening day collection of Dhurandhar 2 could increase even further.
Dhurandhar 2
If the trade estimates turn out to be correct, “Dhurandhar 2” could earn up to ₹80 crore on its opening day and break all opening-day records in the Hindi belt. Currently, this record is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan, which had opened with ₹75 crore.
Top 10 Opening
Top 10 Opening
- Jawan (2023): ₹75 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024- Telugu): ₹72 crore
- Animal (2023): ₹63.80 crore
- Pathaan (2023): ₹57 crore
- Stree 2 (2024): ₹55.40 crore
- KGF Chapter 2 (2022- Kannada): ₹53.40 crore
- War (2019): ₹53.35 crore
- Thugs of Hindostan (2018): ₹52.25 crore
- Happy New Year (2014): ₹44.97 crore
- Tiger 3 (2023): ₹44.50 crore
Pan-India Movie
The real challenge for “Dhurandhar 2” comes from South Indian pan-India films. These movies have earned more than ₹170 crore on their opening day. At the top of the list is Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which earned ₹174.9 crore across India in all versions on its first day.
India’s biggest opening-day films
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024 Telugu): ₹174.9 crore
- RRR (2022- Telugu): ₹133 crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017- Telugu): ₹121 crore
- KGF Chapter 2 (2022- Kannada): ₹116 crore
- Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu): ₹95.3 crore
- Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire (2023- Telugu): ₹90.7 crore
- Saaho (2019- Telugu): ₹89 crore
- Adipurush (2023- Telugu): ₹86.75 crore
- They Call Him OG (2025- Telugu): ₹84.75 crore
- Devara Part 1 (2024- Telugu): ₹82.5 crore
