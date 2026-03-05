Madan is married to Suman Mandanna, a homemaker. Together, they raised Rashmika and her much younger sister, Shiman Mandanna. Rashmika occasionally shares glimpses of her parents on social media, showing the love and close bond in their family.

From Humble Beginnings to Stardom

Despite her fame as a pan-India actress, Rashmika often reflects on her modest upbringing. Her family faced financial struggles, but Madan’s guidance and support were crucial in helping her rise from Virajpet to becoming one of India’s most popular and loved stars.

