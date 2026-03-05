- Home
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has tied the knot with Sania Chandok. From sports personalities to film stars, everyone was there to bless the couple. The Bachchan family, Farhan Akhtar, and other Bollywood celebs were spotted
Celebrity couples at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Sania Chandok after taking the 'saat phere'. Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his wife Aishwarya Rai, while MS Dhoni was also spotted with his wife Sakshi.
Shah Rukh Khan and family at the wedding
Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana. Farhan Akhtar also looked quite dapper in his sherwani.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the wedding
Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan also came to bless Arjun and Sania. The couple chose a simple, traditional look for the occasion.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the wedding
Neha Dhupia was seen striking a pose with her husband Angad Bedi at the wedding. Neil Nitin Mukesh was also spotted with his wife, Rukmini.
Yuvraj Singh and Akash Ambani with their wives
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also reached the venue with his wife Hazel to attend the wedding. Akash Ambani was seen posing with his wife as well.
Harbhajan Singh and Shankar Mahadevan at the wedding
Harbhajan Singh was spotted with his actress-wife Geeta Basra at the wedding. Famous musician Shankar Mahadevan also made an appearance on this special occasion.
Arti Singh and Zaheer Khan at the wedding
TV actress Arti Singh also attended Arjun and Sania's wedding. Zaheer Khan was another cricketer seen with his wife, Sagarika.
