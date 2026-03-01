Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai mansion is undoubtedly one of the most well-known celebrity residences in the city. His spectacular beachfront property, located on the famed Palm Jumeirah, is well-known for its luxury decor and private beach access.

The property symbolises the superstar's lavish lifestyle and acts as his personal getaway when he visits the UAE. With spectacular sea views and high-end decor, it is one of the most talked-about celebrity residences in Dubai.