From coastal mansions to sky-high luxury flats, Dubai continues to attract India's most prominent figures. And as the city becomes more fashionable year after year, more celebrity residences will undoubtedly follow.
Indian stars who own luxurious homes in Dubai
Dubai has become one of the most sought worldwide locations for luxury living, and Indian celebrities are among its most ardent supporters. With breathtaking beachfront villas, sky-high apartments, and world-class amenities, the emirate provides the ideal balance of opulence, solitude, and investment opportunity. Here's a look at some of the most prominent Indian celebrities who possess opulent mansions in Dubai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan - Elegant Urban Living
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan purchased a magnificent property at Sanctuary Falls in Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2015. The property is estimated to be valued around Rs 16 crore. The amenities include a private swimming pool, golf course, and picnic area. Aside from that, the Bachchan family has a magnificent mansion in Dubai's Emirates Hills that they use as a vacation home.
Salman Khan, a frequent visitor with luxurious ties
Salman Khan has a deep bond with Dubai, frequently visiting for holidays, events, and film promotions. According to reports, he owns property in the city, which will serve as a suitable base for his overseas excursions. Dubai, known for its seclusion and high-end lifestyle, is an ideal destination for a celebrity who values both luxury and exclusivity.
Shah Rukh Khan, The Palm Jumeirah Icon.
Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai mansion is undoubtedly one of the most well-known celebrity residences in the city. His spectacular beachfront property, located on the famed Palm Jumeirah, is well-known for its luxury decor and private beach access.
The property symbolises the superstar's lavish lifestyle and acts as his personal getaway when he visits the UAE. With spectacular sea views and high-end decor, it is one of the most talked-about celebrity residences in Dubai.
Anil Kapoor, a long-time Dubai favourite
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has long had a unique relationship with Dubai. While he regularly comes for work and vacation, sources indicate that he has also invested in property there. The city's luxurious hospitality, worldwide connectedness, and dynamic culture make it an ideal location for those with international careers.
Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash's home in Danube Properties
Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash purchased their first house in Dubai in 2022. They paid around Rs 2 crore for a completely equipped property at Danube Properties. The residence also includes a private swimming pool.
Rakhi Sawant's luxury home
Rakhi Sawant also purchased a property at Danube Properties in Dubai in 2022. She posted about her new house on Instagram. The property is furnished in gold and white, with modern furnishings and a spacious dressing room.
Sohail Khan's flats in Dubai's Burj Pacific project
Sohail Khan has invested in multiple units in Dubai's Burj Pacific development. He had stated at an occasion that this was the family's investment. Whenever his family visits Dubai, these flats serve as the ideal home for him.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Palm Jumeirah mansion
Shilpa Shetty has a unique connection to Dubai. On their wedding anniversary in 2010, her husband Raj Kundra presented her a beautiful flat in the Burj Khalifa valued around Rs 50 crore. The flat was on the nineteenth floor. As the family expanded, they realised the house was too tiny and decided to sell it. Shilpa then purchased a magnificent property in Palm Jumeirah, where they frequently spend their holidays.
