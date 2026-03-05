Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, were prominent guests at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. The family drew attention with their coordinated and elegant traditional Indian attire.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani, was among the most prominent guests at the wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Thursday, making a high-profile arrival alongside their family.

The Ambani family's entry quickly drew attention from photographers and guests gathered outside the venue. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were joined by their elder son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, with the family pausing briefly to pose for pictures after exiting the venue post the wedding celebrations.

Ambani Family's Regal Attire

Nita Ambani in a Classic Banarasi Saree

For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose a classic ivory and gold Banarasi silk saree featuring intricate zari-woven jaal work across the fabric and a broad, detailed border. She paired the traditional ensemble with a matching half-sleeved blouse, a heavy diamond necklace and traditional red bangles, completing an elegant look.

Mukesh Ambani in a Black Bandhgala

Mukesh Ambani wore a black Bandhgala suit, a traditional Indian jacket known for its high mandarin collar. The tailored ensemble featured a single-breasted design and a patterned pocket square that added a subtle splash of colour to the otherwise minimalist outfit.

Akash and Shloka's Coordinated Ensembles

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen in coordinated ethnic ensembles. Shloka Mehta opted for a contemporary interpretation of a traditional lehenga choli, wearing a fully embroidered high-waisted lehenga skirt paired with a matching crop jacket-style cape in place of a dupatta. Akash Ambani chose a formal sherwani featuring intricate embroidery and mirror work, paired with light-coloured straight-fit trousers.

Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok

The wedding itself marks the union of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, with Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The ceremony has drawn an influential guest list spanning cricket, business and entertainment.

Star-Studded Guest List

Several other prominent figures from Bollywood and the music industry were also spotted at the venue. (ANI)