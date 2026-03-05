Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded Mumbai ceremony. The wedding saw attendance from cricket, Bollywood, business, and political personalities.

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married longtime girlfriend and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 5. The wedding brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, business, politics and Bollywood, turning the occasion into one of the most high-profile social events of the year.

Arjun, the son of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The couple, who got engaged in August last year, celebrated their union in the presence of close family members and distinguished guests.

Post-wedding, the couple- flanked by their families, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar- posed for a family portrait for the cameras.

The Couple's Wedding Attire

For the ceremony, Saaniya Chandhok chose a classic bridal look rooted in traditional Indian aesthetics. She wore a richly embroidered red saree adorned with intricate zari and threadwork that formed dense patterns across the fabric and blouse. The saree's pallu featured heavy gold borders, adding a regal finish to the ensemble. Her jewellery followed a classic bridal style, featuring a statement choker necklace, paired with matching earrings and stacked bangles. The jewellery appeared to feature gemstone detailing that complemented the red and gold palette. Saaniya styled her hair in soft waves with a centre parting, while her makeup featured defined eyes and a warm-toned bridal look.

Arjun Tendulkar matched the ceremonial theme in a deep red sherwani heavily embellished with gold embroidery. The outfit featured a high collar and intricate floral motifs, making it a striking wedding ensemble. He paired the sherwani with ivory or cream straight-cut trousers and brown traditional shoes, creating a coordinated look with the bride's attire. His hairstyle was neatly styled with a subtle side part, giving the overall appearance a formal and understated finish.

Elegance of the Tendulkar Family

The Tendulkar family also drew attention with their elegant traditional outfits. Sachin Tendulkar opted for a classic cream or ivory sherwani featuring subtle embroidery, paired with matching trousers and traditional footwear for a dignified appearance.

Anjali Tendulkar wore a dark pink saree highlighted with gold detailing and an ornate border. She paired the saree with a statement necklace and matching earrings, while her soft layered hairstyle and understated makeup completed the look.

Sara Tendulkar appeared in a pastel pink saree with elaborate gold embroidery along the borders and pallu. The delicate embellishments gave the outfit a shimmering finish that complemented the family's coordinated aesthetic.

Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding ceremony drew an impressive guest list spanning several industries. Among the prominent attendees were business icon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani, who arrived with their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The family posed for photographers outside the venue as they entered the celebrations.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted arriving at the wedding. They were dressed in coordinated ivory ensembles. Also in attendance were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and family, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar made a solo appearance and posed briefly for photographers before entering the venue.

Pre-Wedding Festivities and Invitations

The wedding festivities began earlier in the week with a pre-wedding ceremony on March 3 attended by cricketing greats such as Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar had also met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai to personally invite him to the ceremony. Invitations were also extended to several national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)