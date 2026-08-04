The latest episode of Alliance gave viewers an emotional glimpse into Salman Khan's conversation with his younger brother Sohail Khan about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. Addressing the separation, Salman acknowledged that relationships often go through challenging phases and that disagreements are common in every marriage.

Referring to Seema's earlier interviews, where she had described their relationship as "toxic," Salman said that while every couple experiences conflicts, the decision to stay together or walk away ultimately depends on the circumstances. He also reassured Sohail that both he and Seema had made sincere efforts to save the marriage, but the situation eventually moved beyond their control.