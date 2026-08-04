Salman Khan opens up on Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh divorce, urges brother to move on
Salman Khan shared an emotional conversation with brother Sohail Khan on Alliance, reflecting on his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. The actor spoke about heartbreak, family, healing, and encouraged Sohail to embrace a fresh start
Salman Khan reflects on Sohail and Seema's difficult marriage
The latest episode of Alliance gave viewers an emotional glimpse into Salman Khan's conversation with his younger brother Sohail Khan about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. Addressing the separation, Salman acknowledged that relationships often go through challenging phases and that disagreements are common in every marriage.
Referring to Seema's earlier interviews, where she had described their relationship as "toxic," Salman said that while every couple experiences conflicts, the decision to stay together or walk away ultimately depends on the circumstances. He also reassured Sohail that both he and Seema had made sincere efforts to save the marriage, but the situation eventually moved beyond their control.
Salman recalls the turning point that changed everything
During the conversation, Salman revealed that the relationship began falling apart after a particular incident, saying it all started with "one picture" before matters gradually escalated. According to him, despite Sohail's repeated attempts to repair the relationship and convince Seema to stay, things reached a point where reconciliation was no longer possible.
The actor admitted that the separation had been painful not only for Sohail but also for the entire family, including Seema and their children. Salman noted that although Sohail had experienced breakups in the past, this one affected him far more deeply because of the years they had spent together as husband and wife.
Salman encourages Sohail to embrace a new chapter
Looking back on the couple's love story, Salman fondly remembered receiving Sohail's phone call while he was shooting Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, informing him about his decision to marry Seema. The marriage, which began in 1998, lasted for more than two decades before ending in divorce in 2022.
Believing that it is now time for his brother to move forward, Salman encouraged Sohail to leave the painful chapter behind and start dating again when he feels ready. He expressed hope that Sohail had healed emotionally and wished him happiness in the next phase of his life.
About Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 and officially divorced in 2022 after over 20 years together. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.
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