Actor Suriya was greeted by thousands of euphoric fans at the grand audio launch of 'Vishwanath and Sons' in Coimbatore. The event, attended by the cast and crew, unveiled the music for the film, which is set for a worldwide release on August 14.

Grand Audio Launch in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4 (ANI): Actor Suriya received a rousing welcome from fans at the grand audio launch of his upcoming film 'Vishwanath and Sons' in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, as anticipation continues to build for the film's worldwide theatrical release on August 14. The event witnessed deafening cheers, chants and a euphoric atmosphere as thousands of fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Joining Suriya at the launch were National Award-winning director Venky Atluri, music composer GV Prakash Kumar and the film's cast, who unveiled the film's music amid much fanfare. The response comes on the back of Suriya's recent blockbuster 'Karuppu', adding further momentum to Vishwanath and Sons ahead of its August 14 worldwide release.

About 'Vishwanath and Sons'

'Vishwanath and Sons' is an upcoming Tamil family drama. Directed by Venky Atluri, it stars Suriya as a 40-something international pistol shooter alongside Mamitha Baiju. The story explores family bonds, personal growth, and an age-gap romance, blending humor with deep emotions.

Suriya's Upcoming Projects

Following 'Vishwanath and Sons', Suriya is set to headline a film with Jithu Madhavan, tentatively titled 'S47', and another project with TJ Gnanavel backed by Hombale Films, alongside several other ventures currently in development. (ANI)