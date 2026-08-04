Actor Malaika Arora is the new owner of a Mahindra Thar Rocks. A video of her performing a traditional puja for the new SUV upon its delivery has gone viral on Instagram, showing her welcoming the car at her residence.

Fitness queen Malaika Arora has bought a new tough SUV to add to her remarkable automobile collection. The Bollywood star has lately bought the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition and honoured the auspicious occasion with a customary pooja at the showroom before taking delivery of the car. Videos and photos of the event have already gone viral on social media with admirers applauding her simple yet sincere celebration.

New Addition: Malaika’s Garage

Malaika Arora was recently seen getting her brand new Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition delivered. Dressed up for the occasion, she was spotted beaming as personnel at the shop handed over the keys to her new SUV.

The actor also did a pooja before driving away. It is a customary ceremony undertaken by many Indian automobile buyers seeking blessings for a safe and profitable voyage. Fans immediately took to social media to share the joyful experience.

Video of delivery goes viral

And shortly after the purchase, a handful of videos and pictures from the delivery ceremony leaked on social media. The movies show Malaika exchanging cordial greetings with the dealership workers, posing for pictures and performing the ritualistic rites.

Fans swarmed the comments section with congratulatory words, many praising her car choice that blends off-road performance with luxurious amenities.

What Makes the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Special?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is a customised version of the famous Thar SUV. It comes with unique stylistic elements, a luxurious interior and various modern tech enhancements that set it apart from the ordinary model.

The SUV has a range of features, including enhanced safety systems, a huge touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, several drive modes, and powerful engine options, making it ideal for city driving and off-road excursions.

The aggressive styling, powerful posture and feature-filled cabin have made it one of the most talked-about SUVs in the Indian market.

A Favourite of Celebrities

The Mahindra Thar is a favourite of celebrities and vehicle aficionados. The mix of tough performance and contemporary comfort has attracted purchasers searching for a lifestyle SUV that can withstand a variety of driving situations.

Malaika’s recent purchase joins the list of celebs who are choosing for the Thar and it’s the SUV that’s gaining appeal in the luxury market.

Fan Reaction to the Deal

Videos of the delivery ceremony are still doing rounds on the internet with people lauding Malaika for blending tradition into celebrating her new buy. Her newest addition to her car collection has once again been a topic of discussion among Bollywood fans and car lovers.