Yash Raj Films has launched Raah Records, a new music company and artist incubator for independent music. The label aims to discover and develop original artists for long-term careers. Its first release, 'Jaadugari' by singer Aman, is out August 5.

YRF Launches Raah Records for Independent Music

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the launch of Raah Records, a new music company and artist incubator aimed at discovering, developing and supporting original artists while helping them build long-term creative careers beyond film music. The label's first release, 'Jaadugari' by singer-songwriter Aman, will be available across major audio streaming platforms from August 5. The announcement marks YRF's expansion into India's growing independent music space.

A Strategic Expansion

Having shaped Indian music through film soundtracks for more than five decades, the studio said Raah Records will focus on artist development, original music creation and long-term career building under a dedicated platform. Speaking about the launch, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said in a press statement, "Raah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business. For over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership. Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together world-class A&R, artist development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers."

Long-Term Creative Partnership

Unlike a traditional release-driven label, Raah Records has been conceived as a long-term creative partner for artists. According to YRF, the incubator has already been working with emerging musicians behind the scenes, with Aman becoming the first artist to begin his journey under the Raah Records banner. The label will be led by Nakul Sharma, Senior General Manager- Music Management, Yash Raj Films, who has played a key role in shaping its artist development philosophy, A&R strategy and incubator model. Under his leadership, Raah Records will support artists across songwriting, production, creative direction, audience growth and strategic partnerships from the earliest stages of their careers.

Artist-Centric Philosophy

Commenting on the launch and the label's first release, Nakul Sharma said in a press statement, "Raah Records was built on a belief that artists need time, they need trust, and they need the space to grow into who they already are. Our role is to stand beside them throughout that journey, helping them build lasting careers without losing what makes them unique. Aman is exactly the kind of artist we built Raah for, and Jaadugari felt like a fitting way to begin his journey and the label's."

YRF also released the first glimpse of 'Jaadugari' on Tuesday. The full track will be available on all major audio streaming platforms from August 5. The song follows a year of creative collaboration between Aman and the label, which the company said helped shape and refine the singer-songwriter's artistic voice. (ANI)