Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Recites Hindu Shloka, Internet Melts
Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, has won hearts after a video of her reciting a Hindu shloka went viral on social media, with fans praising the actress for keeping her daughter connected to Indian culture.
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Image Credit : varindertchawla
America's 'Bahu'
Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra became America's 'bahu' after she married US pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple often shares glimpses of them enjoying life with their daughter, Malti Marie. Since her wedding, Priyanka has largely stayed away from the Bollywood world.
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Hollywood Actress
Priyanka Chopra keeps herself busy in Hollywood with web series, TV shows, and interviews. In 2022, she and Nick welcomed their baby girl, who was born via surrogacy.
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Teaching Indian Culture to Daughter
Malti is now four years old. An old video of her has gone viral where she is seen lying on her mother's lap, reciting the 'Sarvamangala Mangalye...' shloka. People are flooding the comments, praising Priyanka for teaching her daughter Indian culture despite living abroad.
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Netizens Applaud
People on the internet are really appreciating Priyanka's efforts. Many feel that while some people in India are forgetting their culture, the actress, who is a big star in Hollywood, is making sure her daughter learns about her Hindu roots.
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About the Couple
Priyanka and Nick had a love marriage. Since Priyanka is Hindu and Nick is Christian, the couple decided to get married according to both their traditions. They first had a Christian ceremony, and the next day, they held a Hindu wedding after checking horoscopes and auspicious timings.
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Image Credit : Instagram@priyankachopra
10-Year Age Gap
Priyanka is ten years older than her husband Nick. In fact, when Priyanka won the Miss World title in 2000, Nick was just seven years old. This age gap has often made the couple a target for trolls, who still bring it up to poke fun at the actress.
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