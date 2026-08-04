Salman Khan has ended weeks of health rumours by revealing he intentionally lost 16 kg. The actor shared the update during his appearance on Alliance while supporting brother Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan's slimmer looks have generated heated discussions on social media platforms among fans worried about his health issues. But now, the Bollywood star himself has clarified the rumours saying that his slimmer figure is no accident but a result of conscious efforts on his part. In the reality show 'Alliance,' where he went to cheer his brother, Salman Khan revealed that he has lost 16 kilograms of his weight.

Salman Khan Confirms 16 Kg Weight Loss

While attending 'Alliance' reality show to encourage his brother, Salman talked about his fitness and weight loss. His brother Sohail Khan was taking part in the reality show and told Salman that he had been working hard to reduce his 12 kilograms and showcased his toned body and six-pack abs. However, the surprise came immediately after that from Salman Khan himself. The actor told his brother that he had lost 16 kilograms of weight, which put an end to the speculations surrounding him.

Rumor Surrounding Actor's Health is Finally Disproved

It came following a week-long online speculations over Salman Khan's health, which were triggered by the actor's noticeable loss of weight when making public appearances recently. Many of the fans wondered if the actor was experiencing some health issues, especially after pictures and videos of his public appearances went viral online.

Speculations Gained Traction After Mumbai Appearance

This happened following a public appearance made by the actor at a program organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai. At the program, Salman Khan launched the Data Collection and Verification Support Centre for SRA and distributed house keys to the beneficiaries. While the event revolved around welfare programs, most of the online discussions turned to the actor's condition.

Fitness Transformation Takes on an Important Role

Salman's latest comment has helped to clear up the fact that he is undergoing a fitness transformation process. Fans can now rest assured because his health was previously a matter of concern for them. Now that he has made it clear, his health issues have become secondary to his fitness regime.