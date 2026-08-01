Over the years, Salman Khan has often structured his film deals differently by taking a share of profits, distribution rights, or satellite and digital rights instead of relying solely on a fixed fee. Many of his successful films have also been produced by family members or under Salman Khan Films. Beyond business, Salman is known for standing by his friends in the industry, having made several cameo appearances without charging a fee. Ajay Devgn has previously revealed that Salman even declined payment for his special appearance in the song Po Po from Son of Sardaar, saying friendships matter more than money.