Salman Khan Slashes Fee for SVC 63: Here's Why the Superstar Took a Pay Cut
Salman Khan has reportedly taken a significant pay cut for his upcoming film SVC 63. Instead of his usual remuneration, the superstar is said to have accepted a lower fee, with reports linking the decision to a longtime friendship
Salman Khan Reportedly Lowers His Fee for SVC 63
Salman Khan, who is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, is believed to have accepted around Rs 70 crore for SVC 63, a sharp reduction from the Rs 120 crore or more he reportedly commands for most films. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the project is expected to hit theatres during Eid 2027 and has already generated strong industry interest because of Salman's unusual remuneration.
Friendship Said to Be the Reason Behind the Decision
According to industry reports, the fee reduction is linked to Salman's long-standing friendship with Rafi Kazi, who reportedly played a key role in bringing the project together and will also serve as one of the film's producers. Sources suggest the actor agreed to lower his upfront payment as a goodwill gesture for his close friend. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether Salman has secured a profit-sharing agreement or backend compensation for the film.
Salman Has a Long History of Supporting Friends
Over the years, Salman Khan has often structured his film deals differently by taking a share of profits, distribution rights, or satellite and digital rights instead of relying solely on a fixed fee. Many of his successful films have also been produced by family members or under Salman Khan Films. Beyond business, Salman is known for standing by his friends in the industry, having made several cameo appearances without charging a fee. Ajay Devgn has previously revealed that Salman even declined payment for his special appearance in the song Po Po from Son of Sardaar, saying friendships matter more than money.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.