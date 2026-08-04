Uorfi Javed has denied claims that she was paid ₹1 lakh to support the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Calling the allegations fake, she slammed influencer Faizal Ansari, questioned the media's report, and demanded proof of the claims.

Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has reacted strongly to allegations that she was paid ₹1 lakh to support the recent CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The claim was made by social media influencer Faizal Ansari, who alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke paid influencers and celebrities to promote the protest on social media.

Uorfi has dismissed the allegations, calling them completely false and accusing Ansari of spreading misinformation.

Uorfi hits back on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi first mocked the claim by writing, “₹1 lakh??? ₹1 lakh!!!”

She later shared a video criticizing Faizal Ansari and said he has repeatedly spread false information about her in the past. Uorfi stated that he had earlier made fake claims about her identity and accused him of seeking attention through sensational statements.

She also questioned the reported payment amount, saying that she charges much more for a single promotional reel and would never support any campaign for such a small fee.

Questions media credibility

Uorfi also expressed disappointment with the media outlet that carried the report. She questioned why a news organisation would publish such serious allegations based on the statements of someone she believes has no credibility.

In another Instagram Story, she claimed that the controversy has affected her professionally, saying she has already lost work opportunities because of the rumours.

Throws an open challenge

Ending her response, Uorfi challenged the media house to provide proof that she accepted money for the reel. She stated that if they could produce evidence supporting the allegation, she would permanently delete her Instagram account.

So far, no public evidence has been presented to support the claim that Uorfi was paid to promote the protest.