Salman Khan's co-star Himani Shivpuri claimed in the same podcast that she saw Salman Khan's unhappiness during their relationship's downturn. Salman abruptly arrived during Aishwarya's Rohan Sippy filming with Abhishek Bachchan and conveyed his displeasure with her behaviour. Himani quoted Salman: “Kya hai? Isko samjhao. Waheeda Rehman ko dekhe. Apne aap ko boht khubsurat samajhti hai. I used to tell him to calm down, to stay quiet."