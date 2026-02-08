Salman Khan's Movie Actress Karisma Kapoor, Rambha: Know Their Whereabouts
It's been 29 years since release of Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Judwaa'. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. In the movie released in 1997, Salman was in a double role with 2 lead actresses. Let's find out about them
Salman Khan's film Judwaa
Salman Khan's film Judwaa created a storm at the box office upon its release. This 136-minute film was made on a budget of 6.25 crores and did a business of 24.28 crores.
2 heroines in the film Judwaa
Two heroines, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, starred in Salman Khan's Judwaa. The film also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and others in key roles.
What is Salman Khan's heroine Rambha doing
Judwaa's heroine Rambha worked in both South and Bollywood films. Now 49, she's away from the spotlight, living a quiet life as a mother of three and busy with her family.
Salman Khan's heroine Karisma Kapoor
The other heroine of Judwaa was Karisma Kapoor, who gave many blockbusters in her career. Karisma is now away from films but sometimes appears in web series and ads.
Judwaa was a remake of a Telugu film
FYI, Salman's Judwaa was a remake of the 1994 Telugu film Hello Brother. That movie was inspired by Jackie Chan's 1992 action-comedy, Twin Dragons.
