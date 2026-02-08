'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan Starrer Faces Potential Delay For THIS Reason
The release date for Salman Khan's upcoming war film 'Battle of Galwan' is looking uncertain. Due to shooting, reshoots, and a defense ministry screening, its April 17, 2026 release might be postponed. Here's the latest update on the film
Release of Salman Khan's Film 'Battle of Galwan' in Jeopardy
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the set release date for the Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan' was April 17, but makers are now considering a postponement. The reason is incomplete shooting and lengthy reshoots. Industry sources say the team won't compromise on quality.
'Battle of Galwan' Shooting Is Not Yet Complete
A new week-long shoot schedule is about to start at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Factory. Even after that, a few days of shooting will remain. It's expected to wrap up by the end of February, after which editing of the reshot portions will begin.
Defense Ministry Screening Could Take Time
Since the film is based on the Galwan Valley clash, it must be shown to the Ministry of Defence as per regulations. This process could take time, pushing the post-production schedule back even further. That's why an April release is looking tough.
Salman Khan's Focus is on Quality
Sources say Salman Khan doesn't want this patriotic film to be rushed. He believes it should be presented to the audience with full preparation and better visual impact. However, the final decision is still pending.
'Battle of Galwan' Story and Star Cast
'Battle of Galwan' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh in a key role alongside Salman Khan. Salman plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu. The story is said to be inspired by the real clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.
