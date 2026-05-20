The incident took place outside Hinduja Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday night. Salman Khan had reportedly gone there to meet a family member when photographers gathered around his car while he was leaving the hospital premises.

Clearly irritated by the crowd and constant clicking of cameras, Salman reacted sharply and asked the paparazzi, “Dimag kharab hai kya?” The photographers were later seen apologising to the actor after realising he was upset over the situation.

The actor’s frustration appeared to stem from the fact that the visit was personal and related to a family matter, making the public attention feel intrusive.