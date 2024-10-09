Salman Khan is in my heart' says Lulia Vantur fuels speculation of them dating (WATCH)

Iulia Vantur recently attended the 2024 IIFA at Yas Island, which Salman Khan had to give a miss. This has increased our curiosity regarding Iulia and Salman's long-rumoured relationship.



For several years, it has been believed that Salman Khan is dating Iulia Vantur. While none has publicly verified these claims, Iulia is frequently seen with Salman and his family and has a tight relationship with the Khans. In a recent public engagement, the singer stated that Salman is always there in her heart.

Iulia just attended the 2024 IIFA in Yas Island, which Salman Khan had to skip. When questioned if she missed the celebrity at the occasion, she said Instant Bollywood, “He is in my heart, how can I miss him?”

Earlier this year, Iulia Vantur’s birthday celebration garnered significant attention, particularly due to her proximity to Salman Khan. In a photo which went viral from the celebrations, Iulia could be seen with her hand affectionately placed on Salman’s shoulder, while the superstar smiled at Himesh Reshammiya.



This has increased our curiosity regarding Iulia and Salman's long-rumoured connection. For years, people have believed that the two are dating, and their public appearances together continue to pique their intrigue and curiosity.

She said, “Salman discovered my singing voice. He encouraged me to sing. In fact, I never thought I would be singing. Yes, it was a passion, but I didn’t know I would pursue it as a profession. So I sing because of him.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently filming Bigg Boss 18. He is also shooting Sikander alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kick 2, and Tiger versus Pathaan.

