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Salman Khan Fitness Tips: Here's How The Superstar Stays Fit At 60; Check Out His Secret Diet Plan
Salman Khan is past 60, but his fitness still leaves everyone stunned. In a recent interview, Salman himself spilled the beans on how he stays in such great shape. Here are his fitness secrets
Salman Khan, fit even at 60
Salman Khan is one actor who has kept himself in top shape even at 60. His charming look at this age still wows his fans. But what's his fitness secret? Salman himself revealed it all in an interview.
Salman Khan doesn't believe in cheat meals
Salman Khan recently spoke to Variety India about his food habits and fitness routine. He revealed that he doesn't believe in 'cheat meals', even though his body has gone through major changes over the years.
Salman Khan says, 'Every day is a cheat meal for me'
In the interview, Salman Khan said, “For me, every day is a cheat meal. I'd rather spend an extra 20 minutes or an hour in the gym. But I will definitely eat. I will eat what I eat.”
What's special about Salman Khan's diet?
Salman Khan further explained his diet. “No matter how tasty the food is, I only take one spoonful of rice. I don't touch roti at all. That's it. I try to get all the protein I need from that one spoon of rice.”
Does Salman Khan not follow a strict diet?
Back in 2025, some media reports claimed that Salman Khan doesn't follow a very strict diet. The reports said Salman eats simple, home-cooked food made by his mother. His meals include dalia, eggs, chicken, fish, rice, and vegetables. He understands the value of food and never overeats. Portion control is his real secret.
What is Salman Khan's workout routine like?
Salman Khan works out six days a week and never misses a session. His trainer, Rakesh Uddiyar, revealed in an interview that Salman mixes strength training with some high-intensity exercises. He follows the mantra of 'consistency' to maintain his amazing physique.
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