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Salman Khan Superhero Film Update: New Actress Joins Cast, Villain Mystery And Excitement Grows
Salman Khan is making headlines for his upcoming projects, including Matrubhumi and a superhero film. A new actress has joined the cast, while speculation is growing about the identity of the film’s main villain.
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Salman Khan recently announced two new movies. One is an action thriller, and the other is based on a superhero theme. The superhero film, with directors Raj & DK, has a fresh update.
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Salman Khan is collaborating with Raj & DK for a superhero film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. This will be the first time fans see Salman playing a superhero on screen.
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Earlier, reports suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be the lead actress in Salman Khan and Raj & DK's film. However, according to the latest buzz, Samantha is no longer part of the project and a Bollywood actress has replaced her.
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Media reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor has joined Salman Khan's superhero movie. This will be their fifth film together. They have previously worked in 'Bodyguard' (2011), 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015), 'Kyon Ki...' (2005), and 'Main Aurr Mrs Khanna' (2009).
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There's a lot of buzz about who will play the villain in Salman Khan's superhero film. Reports suggest that either Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna could take the role. Arvind Swami's name is also in the running. While nothing is final, sources hint that Akshaye might be the one to play the villain.
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Salman Khan will be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia's film 'Matrubhumi', which is reportedly releasing directly on OTT. He is also working on an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. South actress Nayanthara will play the lead role in it.
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Salman Khan was last seen in the 2025 film 'Sikandar', which was a superflop at the box office. He is also seen in a cameo role in Riteish Deshmukh's recent release, 'Raja Shivaji', which is receiving a good response.
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