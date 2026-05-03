Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' sets a new benchmark in Marathi cinema with a record-breaking opening weekend of Rs 23.90 crore. The film, also directed by Deshmukh, is now the biggest opener ever for a Marathi movie.

Ensemble Cast and Creative Team Deshmukh has not only played the lead role but also directed the film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres.Notably, the film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.Technically, the film has been praised for its scale and execution. Cinematography by Santosh Sivan and score by Ajay-Atul have contributed significantly to its cinematic appeal. A Humble Request to the Audience Amid the film's success, Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience. He made a "humble request," asking viewers not to record or upload scenes from theatres, particularly key moments that could spoil the story.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' has delivered a thunderous start at the box office, rewriting record books for Marathi cinema with a massive Rs 23.90 crore opening weekend. The film, which was released on May 1, 2026, has emerged as the biggest opening day grosser ever for a Marathi film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.According to Adarsh, the film has shown "super-strong" momentum since its release. Backed by the Maharashtra Day holiday, 'Raja Shivaji' opened to an impressive Rs 12.40 crore on Friday, followed by a solid Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday. This brings its two-day total to Rs 23.90 crore across Marathi and Hindi versions. While the Marathi version is currently leading the box office performance, the Hindi version is expected to gain traction through positive word-of-mouth. "The film is expected to witness substantial growth today [Sunday] before facing the crucial Monday test," Adarsh noted.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)Deshmukh has not only played the lead role but also directed the film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres.Notably, the film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.Technically, the film has been praised for its scale and execution. Cinematography by Santosh Sivan and score by Ajay-Atul have contributed significantly to its cinematic appeal.Amid the film's success, Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience. He made a "humble request," asking viewers not to record or upload scenes from theatres, particularly key moments that could spoil the story. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source