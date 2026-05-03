Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' sets a new benchmark in Marathi cinema with a record-breaking opening weekend of Rs 23.90 crore. The film, also directed by Deshmukh, is now the biggest opener ever for a Marathi movie.
Ensemble Cast and Creative TeamDeshmukh has not only played the lead role but also directed the film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres.Notably, the film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.Technically, the film has been praised for its scale and execution. Cinematography by Santosh Sivan and score by Ajay-Atul have contributed significantly to its cinematic appeal.
A Humble Request to the AudienceAmid the film's success, Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience. He made a "humble request," asking viewers not to record or upload scenes from theatres, particularly key moments that could spoil the story.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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