Actress Reehana has come out in support of actor Ravi Mohan, sharing a heartbreaking story about how her own brother committed suicide due to similar marital issues. She urged people to understand Ravi's pain.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan’s recent press meet has really kicked up a storm. He made some shocking claims, saying he won't release any films until his divorce from his wife, Aarti, is finalised. He also said he's not being allowed to see his children, has started self-harming, and might one day "leave this world". To make things more complicated, Ravi's friend and girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, announced on social media that she was ending their relationship. In her post, she wrote that some spaces are filled with "noise, ego, judgments, and fiction," where there's no room for goodness. She added that she was setting Ravi free with “peace, love, and complete detachment.”

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Following the press meet, many people have come out to support Ravi Mohan. The latest is actress Reehana, who shared a video backing him. She said Ravi's situation reminded her of her own younger brother, who committed suicide because of a troubled marriage, and that she doesn't want Ravi to meet the same fate.

Here's what Reehana said:

"Watching the press meet reminded me of my younger brother. Today, he is not alive. He died at 24. It was a suicide. The reason was a troubled marriage, just like what's happening with Ravi. It was an arranged marriage; we found the girl for him. There was a one-year gap before the wedding, and they fell in love. During this time, we realised the girl's behaviour was full of arrogance, disrespect, and contempt. My brother was a quiet person who disliked loud arguments, but when she spoke, the whole neighbourhood could hear her. We realised they wouldn't get along and tried to talk him out of the wedding."

"But he was adamant that he would only marry her. When he saw we wouldn't agree, he tried to consume poison. Finally, we had to give in to the marriage. They had a child. On the child's first birthday, my brother came to my house. He sat in front of me and cried a lot. He said, 'I'm now facing the consequences of not listening to you back then.' He told me his wife had hit him the previous day.

She apparently asked him, 'Why did you marry me? You could have just had a child with your mother.' He had only one dirty set of clothes with him when he left his home. I took care of him for a long time after that. He lived away from his wife for three and a half years. But he couldn't bear to be away from his child, so he agreed to all her conditions and went back to live with them."

"His wife had told him not to speak to me. But he still called me. When she found out, she started more fights. She taunted him, asking, 'Why didn't you just marry her?' and left the house with their child. That same day, my brother committed suicide in his grief. I saw people leaving nasty comments under Ravi sir's press meet video, saying he should have lived for his children. My brother tried to live with his wife for his child's sake, but in the end, he had to take his own life. She has since remarried and is living happily. But I lost my brother. It seems people only try to understand the truth after someone's life is gone. Ravi sir was trying to move on, build a life with Keneeshaa using his talent. Is it right for everyone to create problems for him? Because a similar incident happened in my family, I can understand Ravi sir's situation. Don't be heartless animals. Please try to understand others' pain too."

Meanwhile, Keneeshaa had been facing a lot of criticism and cyberattacks on social media in connection with Ravi Mohan's divorce. She had recently posted a video where she made some major revelations, including being a victim of sexual abuse in her childhood. It was after this that she shared the post about ending her friendship with Ravi Mohan.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health experts. Call the 'Disha' helpline if you are having such thoughts. Toll-free helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)