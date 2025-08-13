Image Credit : instagram

When and where will Saiyaara stream on OTT?

The date of its digital streaming has not been officially announced by the production company Yash Raj Films or the OTT platform yet. But its casting director, Shanu Sharma, has reposted a story on Instagram, which is being considered a hint related to the OTT release of the film. According to this post, Saiyaara will be streamed on Netflix from 12 September 2025. It is expected that the makers and the OTT platform will officially announce this soon.