Music composer Tanishk Bagchi shares his inspiring journey from a small Kolkata room to Bollywood fame, overcoming criticism, personal loss, and remix controversies while mentoring new talent and honoring music legends.

In an exclusive conversation, music composer Tanishk Bagchi opened up about his remarkable journey and the challenges he faced along the way. From his humble beginnings in a small room in Kolkata to becoming one of Bollywood’s most celebrated composers, Tanishk candidly shared the highs and lows that have shaped his career. He also discussed his views on remix controversies and his unwavering commitment to nurturing fresh talent in the industry.

Starting Small, Dreaming Big

Tanishk’s journey didn’t start in the glamorous world of Mumbai but in a small room in Kolkata. “No one listened to me then,” he said honestly. Without any industry connections, he relied solely on his passion and persistence. He firmly believes that “talent and hard work matter more than surnames.” Over time, his music reached millions, proving that determination and dedication can break barriers in any industry.

Facing criticism has been a constant part of Tanishk’s career. Early on, many critics didn’t appreciate his style, but that never deterred him. “When kids in the streets dance to my songs, that’s my success,” he proudly shared. He also called out the online trolls, explaining that much of the hate is often fake, driven by bots or paid campaigns. His advice to fellow artists is clear: “Focus on your art, not on paid hate.”

A Personal Loss That Changed His Path

Tanishk is known as “The Remix King” thanks to popular remixes like Dilbar and Aankh Maare. However, his remixes have sometimes sparked controversy, with purists criticizing his approach. Tanishk defended his work by explaining how these remixes helped bring old classics to a wider audience and gave films a massive reach. At one point, he even stepped away from remixing, but poor-quality versions made by others pushed him back. “Why should I leave my kingdom?” he confidently said.

Tanishk emphasized the importance of respecting music legends while they’re still around. He especially praised Viju Shah, calling him “hugely underrated” and urged the industry to celebrate such talents in their lifetime.

On a more personal note, Tanishk opened up about a heartbreaking loss that shaped his life. His sister, who was expected to continue their family’s musical legacy, passed away. This tragedy pushed him to pursue music seriously, even though he had once dreamed of becoming a pilot. “I wasn’t trained from childhood, but I learned fast because of my parents,” he said, acknowledging their influence.

Mentoring New Talent and Staying True to Roots

Today, Tanishk isn’t just a composer; he’s a mentor who believes in nurturing fresh talent. His work with Faheem and Arslan, two singers from Kashmir, shows his commitment to providing opportunities to newcomers. Despite the tough nature of the music industry, he believes there’s always room for genuine talent. “If you have the drive, there’s always a place for you,” he encouraged aspiring artists.