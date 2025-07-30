Image Credit : Yash Raj Films

They announced that Saiyaara has earned 404 crores worldwide in just 12 days. Out of this, 318 crores came from India and 86 crores from other countries. The film has already surpassed Kabir Singh’s box office collection of 379 crores. Saiyaara is still doing well in theaters and may break more records. It was made with a budget of only 45 crores. Saiyaara has earned 797% more than its budget, which has made the film team very happy.