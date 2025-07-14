- Home
Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap love story: From badminton court to divorce; Read
Saina and Kashyap relationship news: Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have decided to separate after 7 years of marriage and a 14-year relationship. Their love story began in 1997 and culminated in marriage in 2018
19
Image Credit : Facebook
Saina and Parupalli split after 21 years
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are a famous badminton couple. But after 7 years of marriage and 14 years of relationship, they've decided to separate.
29
Image Credit : Facebook
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's Love Story
Saina and Parupalli became close through badminton. They first met when Saina was 10. Gradually, their friendship blossomed.
39
Image Credit : Facebook
First Met in 1997
Reports say Saina and Parupalli first met at a badminton coaching camp in 1997 when they were both very young.
49
Image Credit : Facebook
Friendship Grew at Pullela Gopichand Academy
In 2002, Saina and Parupalli started training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Their friendship deepened, strengthening their relationship.
59
Image Credit : Getty
Committed for 14 Years
Saina and Parupalli's love story is like a romantic movie. They dated secretly for 14 years, committed to each other.
69
Image Credit : Facebook
How Saina Realized Her Love
Despite a serious injury during the 2010 Asian Games, Kashyap came to watch Saina's match. Saina realized he was the one.
79
Image Credit : Facebook
Married in 2018
Saina and Kashyap married on December 14, 2018. They were happy for 7 years, but recently decided to separate due to personal issues.
89
Image Credit : Facebook
Saina Nehwal's Badminton Career
Born in Hisar, Haryana, Saina won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. She also has 3 golds, a silver, and a bronze from the Commonwealth Games.
99
Image Credit : Facebook
Parupalli Kashyap's Badminton Career
Parupalli Kashyap is currently a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Academy. Born in Hyderabad, he won gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
