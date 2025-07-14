Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation after 7 years of marriage and a 14-year relationship. Saina shared an emotional post on Instagram

Saina Nehwal divorce news: Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and male badminton star Parupalli Kashyap are separating. The couple married in December 2018 after a 14-year relationship. However, after 7 years of marriage, the relationship has ended. Saina Nehwal shared a post on her official Instagram account, informing fans that life sometimes takes us in different directions. They have decided to separate.

Saina Nehwal's Insta story (Saina Nehwal Instagram post breakup)

Saina Nehwal posted a story on her official Instagram account, writing, 'Life sometimes takes us in different directions. After much deliberation, Parupalli Kashyap and I have decided to separate. We are choosing peace, growth, and good health for ourselves and each other. I am grateful for the memories and wish only the best for the future.' Saina Nehwal's post is rapidly going viral on social media. Saina also thanked fans for understanding Kashyap and their privacy during this difficult time.

Married after 14 years of relationship, yet… (Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal love story)

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap first met in 1997 at a badminton coaching camp. Both were very young at the time. They started meeting frequently from 2002 and began dating in 2005 while training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. After a 14-year relationship, they married in December 2018. Like Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap is also a badminton player, but he was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 14 and couldn't remain very active in the sport, but he was a semi-finalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in the singles badminton competition at the London Olympics 2012.