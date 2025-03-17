Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at her impressive wealth and lifestyle

Sports
India's famous female badminton player, Saina Nehwal, is celebrating her 35th birthday today. She was born on March 17th in Hisar.
Saina Nehwal has been one of the world's top badminton players. She has won everyone's heart with her performance. She has a distinct identity internationally.
The badminton star has also been given several major awards, including the Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Many other records are also registered.
Saina Nehwal has also earned a lot of wealth through her hard work. She has expensive cars, luxury homes, and a large collection of things.
Saina's family, originally from Hisar, shifted to Hyderabad. Saina Nehwal bought a new house in 2015, which is worth ₹4.6 crore.
Saina is very fond of luxury cars. Her car collection includes Mercedes Benz, Mini Cooper, and BMW, among others.
Talking about Saina Nehwal's earnings, she earns more than 40 lakhs per month. Her annual income is said to be more than 5 crores.
