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Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Shares Loved-Up Photos, Says ‘Life Would Be So Boring Without You’
Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16, and Kareena Kapoor made his birthday special with a heartfelt Instagram post. From sharing his favourite photos to calling him her constant companion, Kareena’s note won hearts
Kareena Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on Sunday, August 16. On the special occasion, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt note for the actor.
Kareena described Saif as her constant companion and expressed how much he means to her. In her sweet birthday message, she said that life would have been “so boring” without him, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Kareena Says Saif Approved the Photos
Kareena’s birthday post also had a fun detail about the pictures she chose to share. She revealed that all the photographs featured in the Instagram post were selected by Saif himself and were shared only after getting his approval.
Kareena added that Saif enjoys it when she posts his pictures on social media. The personal touch in her message quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the actor.
Saif and Kareena’s 2012 Wedding
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012 after dating for several years. The couple is now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.
The two actors have also shared the screen in films including LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012). Their popular pairing has earned them the affectionate nickname “Saifeena” among fans.
Saif Celebrated Independence Day With Army Personnel in Uri
Saif Ali Khan recently marked Independence Day in a special way. On August 15, the actor visited Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, where he spent time with army personnel stationed in the region.
Saif
During his visit, Saif interacted with the soldiers, listened to their stories of courage and even joined them in dancing to some of his popular songs. He also did push-ups with the personnel, making the interaction memorable.
On the work front, Saif will next be seen in the upcoming film Haivan.
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