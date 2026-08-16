Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on Sunday, August 16. On the special occasion, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt note for the actor.

Kareena described Saif as her constant companion and expressed how much he means to her. In her sweet birthday message, she said that life would have been “so boring” without him, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.