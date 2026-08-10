Kareena Kapoor Khan once mocked Priyanka Chopra's accent on Koffee With Karan, prompting a swift and memorable retort from Chopra. The incident, where Kareena questioned Priyanka's accent, led to Priyanka's savage reply referencing Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra's accent on Koffee With Karan. Priyanka fired back — a 'savage' retort referencing Kareena's then-boyfriend, Saif Ali Khan. This exchange on Karan Johar's popular talk show became a key moment in Bollywood rivalries. Fans remember it years later.

2012 - that's when it all happened. Karan Johar, host of the show, often pushed guests to comment on other stars that season. Kareena's question about Priyanka's accent seemed innocent but held a sarcastic jab. She hinted at an affectation. Priyanka, always quick-witted, later tackled the remark head-on during her own appearance.

The Infamous Accent Exchange

In a 2012 episode, Karan asked Kareena about Priyanka Chopra. Kareena gave a pointed remark. With a smirk, she quipped, “Where does she gets that accent from” That line directly mocked Priyanka's accent, questioning if it was real, tying it to her growing international career.

The comment immediately became a talking point. Fans and media debated it. Many thought Chopra's changing accent, linked to her international work, felt fake. But the story didn't stop there. Priyanka later appeared on the show. Karan Johar, predictably, confronted her with Kareena's jab. Priyanka, unflustered, fired back. She turned a potentially awkward moment into something legendary.

Priyanka's Savage Comeback

Priyanka Chopra's response was instant, powerful. It became a 'savage' moment in Bollywood history. When asked about Kareena's accent comment, Priyanka calmly dropped that line. A perfectly timed comeback. She clapped back saying, "I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from."

Beyond The Banter

Both actresses appeared together on Season 6 of Koffee With Karan (2018-2019). This joint appearance signalled a big thaw. Many who tracked their public 'cold war' were surprised. Priyanka Chopra had an explanation. During that segment, they talked openly about their rivalry. They confronted the very incident that had once divided them. Both affirmed a new camaraderie, letting go of old slights.