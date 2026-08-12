Sara Ali Khan Turns 31: 10 Childhood PHOTOS of 'Kedarnath' Actress; Check Here
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 31st birthday today. From adorable childhood moments with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh to her glamorous Bollywood avatar, these 10 photos offer a glimpse into her journey, films and life
Sara Ali Khan Was Born Into A Bollywood Family
Sara Ali Khan was born into one of Bollywood's most well-known families. She is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. With two celebrated actors as parents, Sara grew up around the world of films and entertainment. She is also the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and then Indian Captain Tiger Ali Khan Pataudi.
Despite her family's strong connection with cinema, Sara did not immediately choose acting as a career. She first concentrated on her education before eventually making her Bollywood debut.
Sara's Childhood Pictures With Saif Ali Khan
Sara's childhood photographs frequently attract attention online, especially the ones featuring her father, Saif Ali Khan. The pictures offer a glimpse of their bond before Sara became a familiar face in Bollywood.
In several old photographs, Sara can be seen enjoying simple family moments with her father, looking completely different from the glamorous actress fans know today.
Her Adorable Childhood Look
Sara's childhood pictures show a cheerful and playful side of the actress. Her candid expressions and innocent looks have made several of her throwback photographs popular among fans.
The pictures also offer a fascinating contrast between Sara as a young girl and the confident Bollywood star she has become today.
Sara Chose Education Before Films
Before entering Bollywood, Sara focused on academics. She studied at Columbia University in New York, where she pursued history and political science.
Her academic background is often mentioned whenever her journey from student to actress is discussed. Sara eventually returned to India and prepared for her entry into the film industry.
Sara Made Her Bollywood Debut With Kedarnath
Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The film starred her opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Her performance received attention, and Sara quickly established herself as one of the promising newcomers in Hindi cinema. The film marked the beginning of her journey as a leading actress.
Simmba Took Her Career To Another Level
After Kedarnath, Sara appeared in Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The film became a major box-office success and gave Sara an even bigger platform in Bollywood.
Kedarnath was a hit, while Simmba emerged as a blockbuster, giving the young actress a strong start to her career.
Sara Has Experimented With Different Roles
Sara has since appeared in films across different genres. Her filmography includes Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Murder Mubarak.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which she starred opposite Vicky Kaushal, became a successful theatrical release and added another hit to her filmography.
Sara Ali Khan's Reported Net Worth
Sara's earnings come from multiple sources, including films, brand endorsements and advertising campaigns. Various online reports have estimated her net worth at around Rs 55 crore to Rs 82 crore.
However, celebrity net worth figures are not officially disclosed and can vary significantly from one source to another.
Sara's Connection To The Pataudi Family
Sara also has a prominent family legacy beyond Bollywood. Her father, Saif Ali Khan, belongs to the Pataudi family and is the son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.
The family's royal heritage and long association with Indian cinema and cricket have often kept Sara's personal background in the spotlight.
Sara's Personal Life Often Makes Headlines
Sara has largely maintained a private approach towards her personal life. Over the years, she has been linked in media reports with actors including Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa.
While her relationships have frequently sparked speculation, Sara has not publicly announced any plans to get married. For now, her focus continues to remain largely on her acting career.
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