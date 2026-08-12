Sara Ali Khan was born into one of Bollywood's most well-known families. She is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. With two celebrated actors as parents, Sara grew up around the world of films and entertainment. She is also the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and then Indian Captain Tiger Ali Khan Pataudi.

Despite her family's strong connection with cinema, Sara did not immediately choose acting as a career. She first concentrated on her education before eventually making her Bollywood debut.