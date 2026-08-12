Ibrahim Ali Khan penned a heartfelt birthday message for his 'appa jaan' Sara Ali Khan, calling her the 'best sister ever'. Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in with a playful wish. On the work front, Sara is preparing for her next film 'Udta Teer'.

Wishing his "appa", Sara Ali Khan, on her birthday, Ibrahim penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Happiest birthday to my appa jaan (heart emojis). Love you the most and thank you for being the best sister ever," he wrote. Ibrahim also shared an adorable picture with Sara, posing together against the warm glow of a bonfire.

Earlier in the day, Kareena posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, her husband Saif Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara. Alongside the image, Kareena wrote a playful birthday message: "Happy birthday, Sara darling ...to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full..."

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. She has frequently spoken about her mutual admiration and healthy relationship with Kareena.

Sara Ali Khan on the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is preparing for her next film, 'Udta Teer', in which she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Made under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit screens on October 9. It was earlier slated for release in September.

As per the makers, 'Udta Teer' brings "together humour, chaos and an entertaining family-friendly narrative."

'Udta Teer' Production and Cast

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

'Udta Teer' also marks Sara and Ayushmann's reunion after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which features Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.