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Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Secret Wedding: Why His Sister's Saba, Soha Could Not Attend
Shocking details about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's secret 1991 wedding are out! Saif's sisters, Soha and Saba, recently revealed how they found out about their brother's marriage while they were still in school
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Saif Ali Khan's secret wedding to a woman 12 years older
Bollywood's handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan's first marriage was to actress Amrita Singh. The two got married secretly and in a big hurry in 1991. However, Saif's own sisters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, did not attend the wedding. Recently, on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show 'Double Date', the Khan sisters revealed the full details of what happened that day.
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A call from the principal's office while at school
When Saif and Amrita got married, Soha was just 13 and Saba was 15. They were in school when the news broke in the papers. Saba recalls, "We were suddenly called to the principal's office. Our parents were on the phone, telling us about the wedding and warning us not to tell anyone." Soha even remembers her French teacher breaking the news to her.
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A love story that started with a Rs. 100 loan
Their love story started in 1990 on the set of a photoshoot for the film 'Bekhudi'. After a rocky start, Saif ended up at Amrita's house for dinner and stayed for two days! He proposed, and a few days later, had to borrow Rs. 100 from her to get to his shoot. He was eventually dropped from the film for being late too often.
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Converted for marriage... then divorce
Saif, then 21, married Amrita, who was 12 years older, in 1991. Amrita converted to Islam, taking the name 'Azeeza', for the wedding which was held at a friend's house. She then quit her acting career. The couple had two children, Sara and Ibrahim, but divorced in 2004. It was said that Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was not happy with the match.
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Image Credit : Instagram@sabapataudi
Saba Ali Khan is still single
On the same show, Saba Ali Khan opened up about her personal life. She revealed that she's been single because she could never find a man like her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She mentioned that a marriage was almost fixed with a man from Calcutta when she was 18-19, but she wasn't ready and it was called off.
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