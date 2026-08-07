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A call from the principal's office while at school

When Saif and Amrita got married, Soha was just 13 and Saba was 15. They were in school when the news broke in the papers. Saba recalls, "We were suddenly called to the principal's office. Our parents were on the phone, telling us about the wedding and warning us not to tell anyone." Soha even remembers her French teacher breaking the news to her.