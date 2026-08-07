At a recent event in Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli engaged in a fun game, revealing some hilarious details. Anushka shared that she has saved Virat's number as 'Pati Parameshwar' and 'Oji', while Virat jokingly called himself 'Gajodhar'.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always managed to win hearts with their lovely relationship on and off social media. While the famous pair tries to keep a lot of their personal lives secret, a previous admission by Anushka has resurfaced online and once again delighted followers. In a heart-to-heart, the actor revealed the cute moniker under which she kept Virat Kohli’s number, which has created new buzz among fans.

The name Anushka used was:

The incident that was reported at that time was that Anushka had saved Virat Kohli’s number as “Pati Parmeshwar Oji Suniye Ji” on her phone. Fans called it both humorous and endearing as the whimsical but traditional moniker quickly attracted notice.

The cheerful confession is going viral on social media again, with many complimenting the couple's playful relationship.

A Couple With Chemistry

Virat and Anushka met each other for the first time on a commercial shoot and quickly began dating. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017, after several years together. Since then they have been one of the most liked celebrity couple in India.

The couple are also parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay and continue to keep a balance between their public occupations and private family life.

Fans are loving the viral find

The tale went viral on the internet and followers took to social media with funny replies. Many liked Anushka's sense of humour, while others quipped that the strange contact name represents the couple's fun relationship.

While Virat and Anushka seldom share intimate details of their personal life, such rare incidents continue to please their supporters and maintain “Virushka” among India’s favourite celebrity couples.

Virushka Why Fans Can't Get Enough of

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are always in the news, whether it's cheering for each other in the stands, exchanging emotional messages on social media or humorous behind-the-scenes encounters. This new retelling of the narrative is a fresh reminder of why their story continues to connect with millions of followers.