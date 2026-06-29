Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, with the first teaser released on the 19th anniversary of the original film. The sequel, also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and set for an August 2026 release.

Nearly 19 years after 'Awarapan' first hit theatres, Emraan Hashmi is set to return as Shivam Pandit in 'Awarapan 2.' The makers released the film's first teaser on Sunday, June 29, marking 19 years since the release of the OG film.

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A Glimpse into the Teaser

The one-minute-forty-five second teaser opens with Emraan riding a bike as his character says, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai." It also shows him paying tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the 2007 film.

As a new version of the popular song 'Toh Phir Aao' plays in the background, Emraan's character says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera." Fans also get a glimpse of actors Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and other members of the cast.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 will continue the story of Shivam Pandit while bringing a new chapter to the franchise.

Legacy of the Original 'Awarapan'

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released on June 29, 2007. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the film did not perform well at the box office upon release but gradually went on to earn a strong cult following among fans. Its music, especially tracks like Toh Phir Aao, continues to remain popular and is still widely played in cars, parties, and playlists even years later.

The story of the first film followed Shivam Pandit, a contract killer who is asked to keep an eye on his boss's mistress. After learning that she is a victim of sex trafficking, he decides to help reunite her with the man she loves.

Release Date

'Awarapan 2' is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.