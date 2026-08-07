Vismaya Mohanlal makes her big acting debut in 'Thudakkam', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The first audience reactions are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut in 'Thudakkam' has been a hot topic ever since the film was announced. The excitement grew even more because it's the next movie from director Jude Anthany Joseph after his massive hit, '2018'. The hype just shot up after everyone found out that superstar Mohanlal also has a guest role. So, did the film live up to all this pre-release buzz? Well, the first show reviews are pouring in, and it looks like a big yes.

Overall, the film is getting a huge thumbs-up. Many viewers say the first half is a gripping thriller, while the second half is packed with fantastic action sequences. As for the debutante, Vismaya Mohanlal is getting a lot of praise for her performance, especially for how well she handled the action scenes.

Early opinions are calling it one of the best Malayalam films of the year and a definite "must-watch." With such positive word-of-mouth, it's almost certain that ticket bookings for the upcoming shows will shoot up. 'Thudakkam' seems perfectly timed to become the audience's first choice, especially in the gap before the big Onam releases.

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On social media, people are applauding Vismaya for her ability to show emotions subtly on screen, much like her father. The film's villain, Ashish Jo Antony, is also getting a lot of appreciation. Ashish, who made his debut in 'Empuraan', is now making his mark in mainstream cinema with this important role. Jakes Bejoy's music and Jude's direction are also being highlighted as major positives.

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The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 139.35 minutes, which is 2 hours and 19 minutes. Dr. Emil Antony and Dr. Anisha Antony are the executive producers. The screenplay is written by Lineesh Nellikkal, Akhil Krishna, and Jude Anthany Joseph. The music is by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Jomon T. John, and editing by Chaman Chacko.