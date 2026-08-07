Dilip Joshi, who everyone knows as Jethalal from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', once worked with Salman Khan. But his journey to fame wasn't easy.

Mumbai: Can you believe that one of TV's most popular actors today once earned only ₹50 for a role? He even played a servant in a Salman Khan movie for that small amount. But for the last 16 years, this very actor has been ruling television. Today, he reportedly earns around ₹1.5 lakh per day. For over a decade and a half, he has been entertaining everyone, from kids to grandparents.

We're talking about none other than Dilip Joshi, everyone's favourite Jethalal. Through the TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Dilip Joshi became a household name. His character, Jethalal, feels like a part of the family for viewers of all ages. Even after so many years, the love for his character hasn't faded one bit.

But his journey wasn't always this smooth. Dilip Joshi started his career in 1989 with Salman Khan's blockbuster film, 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. He had a very small role as Salman's servant in the movie, for which he was paid just ₹50. Back then, nobody could have imagined that this actor would one day achieve such massive fame and fortune.

Although he started with films, he didn't get the kind of work he was hoping for. This led Dilip Joshi to take a break from acting. He even started working at a travel agency to make ends meet. After working there for a few years, a major turning point came in his life in 2008. He was offered the role of 'Jethalal' in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', and the rest, as they say, is history.

It's been almost 17 years since the show started, but the audience's love for Jethalal is as strong as ever. His acting, dialogue delivery, and comic timing are simply brilliant. The actor who once earned ₹50 is now one of the highest-paid actors on television. According to reports, he charges ₹1.5 lakh for a single episode. Today, Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular actors in the Indian television industry.