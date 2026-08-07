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Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Imtiaz Ali's Hit Film Online? Check Here
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release: After winning hearts in theatres, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is now ready to reach a wider audience. The critically acclaimed Partition-era romantic drama has officially arrived on Netflix
Netflix announces the digital premiere
After a successful theatrical run, Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally made its way to OTT. Netflix India officially announced that the Imtiaz Ali directorial started streaming on August 7 by sharing the film's poster on Instagram.
The streaming platform accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt caption that reflected the film's emotional theme, saying that a story left incomplete 78 years ago will finally find its ending. The announcement quickly grabbed attention from movie lovers who had been waiting for its digital release.
Fans celebrate the OTT release
The Netflix announcement was flooded with enthusiastic reactions from fans. Many viewers expressed their excitement about revisiting the film, with some revealing they planned to watch it for the third time.
Several comments praised the film's emotional first half, while others joked that they were ready to watch it repeatedly. One fan even made a clever wordplay by writing, "Main Vaapas Dekhunga," highlighting the film's strong rewatch value and lasting emotional impact.
A moving tale of love across generations
Set during the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores love, loss and memories that survive the passage of time. The story follows an elderly man whose fading memories inspire his grandson to uncover an unfinished love story that has remained buried for decades.
Featuring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film received widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences. Positive word of mouth transformed it into one of 2026's biggest sleeper hits.
The film also earned a 3.5-star rating from News18 Showsha, which praised Imtiaz Ali for presenting Partition through the perspective of two lovers rather than politics or religion. The review noted that the film focuses on what ordinary people lost during one of history's most painful chapters, leaving viewers with a powerful reminder that while borders may divide nations, love and memories continue to endure.
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