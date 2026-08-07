After a successful theatrical run, Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally made its way to OTT. Netflix India officially announced that the Imtiaz Ali directorial started streaming on August 7 by sharing the film's poster on Instagram.

The streaming platform accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt caption that reflected the film's emotional theme, saying that a story left incomplete 78 years ago will finally find its ending. The announcement quickly grabbed attention from movie lovers who had been waiting for its digital release.

Fans celebrate the OTT release

The Netflix announcement was flooded with enthusiastic reactions from fans. Many viewers expressed their excitement about revisiting the film, with some revealing they planned to watch it for the third time.

Several comments praised the film's emotional first half, while others joked that they were ready to watch it repeatedly. One fan even made a clever wordplay by writing, "Main Vaapas Dekhunga," highlighting the film's strong rewatch value and lasting emotional impact.