Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani Premiere: Vicky-Katrina, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and others attend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's producers staged a special screening for the film in Mumbai on July 25. Alia Bhatt attended the premiere with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Jaya Bachchan went with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

On Tuesday (July 25), Ranbir Kapoor attended the Mumbai premiere of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His wifey's flick blew away Ranbir.

Ranbir and Alia leave the cinema together after witnessing the Karan Johar-directed film. When the paparazzi asked Ranbir about his evaluation as the pair were walking to their car, he gave a favourable hand signal, indicating that he enjoyed the film.

Malaika Arora at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia, along with Angad Bedi, at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh poses for the cameras at his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Premiere in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Jaya Bachchan at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Bengali actress Churni Ganguly at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Bengali star Tota Roy Chowdhury at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif turned heads in her cute white dress, while Vicky Kaushal stole hearts in a matching denim shirt and pants.

Gauri Khan at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's premiere in Mumbai.